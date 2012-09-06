FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AAR Corp shares jump on strong 1st-qtr estimates
September 6, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

AAR Corp shares jump on strong 1st-qtr estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of AAR Corp (AIR.N) rose as much as 12 percent after the aircraft parts supplier’s estimates for its quarterly results came in above analysts’ expectations, boosted by a 40 percent jump in sales to commercial customers.

For the first quarter ended August, the company expects to report per-share earnings of 42 cents to 45 cents and revenue of $540 million to $550 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 33 cents per share on revenue of $525.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said sales at its commercial business, which accounts for 58 percent of its revenue, were boosted by the acquisition of Telair International and Nordisk Aviation Products in December last year.

Shares of the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company, due to report its results on September 19, were up 11 percent at $16.23 in early morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Tej Sapru in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

