Exclusive: AAR puts German cargo firm Telair up for sale in 800 mln-euro deal - sources
#Deals
December 9, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Exclusive: AAR puts German cargo firm Telair up for sale in 800 mln-euro deal - sources

Freya Berry, Pamela Barbaglia, Arno Schuetze

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. aviation support company AAR Corp (AIR.N) has put German cargo handling firm Telair up for sale, in a deal that could value Telair at up to 800 million euros ($988 million), three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

European private equity firms Cinven [CINV.UL] and EQT are among those through to the second round of the process, which is being run by Citi (C.N), the sources said.

Second round bids are due early next year, one of the people said, declining to be identified since the matter is private.

Telair’s core earnings (EBITDA) are about 80 million euros and the company could fetch up to ten times that amount, the sources said, cautioning that no deal was certain and the process could fall through.

AAR, Telair, and EQT were not immediately available for comment. Citi and Cinven declined to comment.

Editing by Clare Hutchison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
