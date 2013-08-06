FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand's Abano Healthcare says rejected unsolicited takeover offer
August 6, 2013 / 8:50 PM / in 4 years

New Zealand's Abano Healthcare says rejected unsolicited takeover offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand healthcare company Abano Healthcare Ltd (ABA.NZ) said on Wednesday it had received and knocked back an offer from unnamed interests, who is now looking to making a full and formal takeover offer.

It said the proposal -- a scheme of arrangement -- came from a with no involvement in the company and was presented in conjunction with Peter Hutson, whose associated interests hold about 14 percent of Abano.

It said the proposal did not offer anything unique for the company and the indicative price, while above current market prices, did not reflect Abano’s value or prospects.

“The Board has now received an indication from the party concerned that, absent the Board’s willingness to cooperate on the basis requested in a scheme structure, the party ‘currently intends to promptly move down the takeover path’”, the company said in a statement.

It said it did not plan to have any further dealings with the party concerned and would proceed with its announced capital raisings.

Shares in Abano closed on Tuesday at NZ$5.86.

Abano has dental, audiology, and diagnostic businesses, and has a market capitalization of around NZ$100 million ($79 million).

($1=NZ$1.2658)

Gyles Beckford

