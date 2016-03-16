FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cevian asks consultant to study potential ABB break-up: Manager Magazin
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 16, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

Cevian asks consultant to study potential ABB break-up: Manager Magazin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Swiss engineering group ABB is seen on a roof of a plant in the town of Baden near Zurich July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - ABB’s (ABBN.S) second-biggest shareholder, activist investor Cevian, has hired Boston Consulting Group to study a potential break-up of the Swiss engineering group, turning up the pressure for a revamp, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported.

Sweden’s Cevian, ABB and Boston Consulting declined to comment.

Talk of breaking up ABB has swirled for months as Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer has come under pressure from Cevian, which has boosted its stake to above 5 percent and said the company must speed up efforts to simplify its structure.

Sweden’s Investor AB is ABB’s largest shareholder, having increased its stake to more than 10 percent last year.

ABB officials have opposed a major break-up of the group’s energy and automation businesses but have left open the door for some divestments, the magazine reported.

ABB shares were up 1.9 percent in afternoon trade, boosting their gains this year to 2.7 percent.

(This story has been corrected in paragraph 3 to say only Cevian not Investor AB has publicly demanded changes at ABB)

Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Michael Shields; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.