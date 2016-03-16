Cevian asks consultant to study potential ABB break-up: Manager Magazin

The logo of Swiss engineering group ABB is seen on a roof of a plant in the town of Baden near Zurich July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - ABB’s (ABBN.S) second-biggest shareholder, activist investor Cevian, has hired Boston Consulting Group to study a potential break-up of the Swiss engineering group, turning up the pressure for a revamp, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported.

Sweden’s Cevian, ABB and Boston Consulting declined to comment.

Talk of breaking up ABB has swirled for months as Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer has come under pressure from Cevian, which has boosted its stake to above 5 percent and said the company must speed up efforts to simplify its structure.

Sweden’s Investor AB is ABB’s largest shareholder, having increased its stake to more than 10 percent last year.

ABB officials have opposed a major break-up of the group’s energy and automation businesses but have left open the door for some divestments, the magazine reported.

ABB shares were up 1.9 percent in afternoon trade, boosting their gains this year to 2.7 percent.

(This story has been corrected in paragraph 3 to say only Cevian not Investor AB has publicly demanded changes at ABB)