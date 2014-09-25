FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABB leaves door open for deals in 2015 : CEO in Handelsblatt
September 25, 2014 / 5:42 PM / 3 years ago

ABB leaves door open for deals in 2015 : CEO in Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO of ABB Ltd., speaks during the Climate Summit at United Nations headquarters in New York, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss engineering group ABB ABBN.VX could consider acquisitions next year once recent deals have been fully integrated, its chief executive told German newspaper Handelsblatt in an interview to be published on Friday.

“Over the course of 2015 we could begin to reflect about it,” Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer is quoted as saying in extracts of an interview. The full interview will be published on Friday.

Spiesshofer said ABB had yet to fully integrate its two most recent buys, but outlined where the company may do new deals.

“In the automation division I could imagine a purchase in measurement engineering and sensor technology,” he said. “Inorganic growth is also conceivable in application software and the service sector.”

A spokesman for ABB confirmed his comments.

Among ABB’s recent buys, is the purchase of U.S. electrical components maker Thomas & Betts for around $4 billion in 2012.

Earlier this month the company said it would buy back $4 billion of shares, offering a sweetener to investors after a series of problems at its power systems unit and in the face of sluggish global growth.

Spiesshofer also trimmed the Zurich-based firm’s medium-term sales and profit forecasts to reflect the fact slower economic growth has crimped capital spending.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
