The company's logo is seen on protection grids of a traction transformer at a plant of Swiss engeneering group ABB in the town of Turgi west of Zurich June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH ABB has appointed Guido Jouret as its first chief digital officer, a move designed to ramp up the Swiss power and automation company's efforts in digital technology and the internet of things.

Jouret will lead development and deployment of digital solutions for customers globally and across all businesses, ABB said in a statement on Monday.

Digital technology is becoming increasingly important to ABB, with roughly half of its annual sales from products that are digitally enabled. Jouret will report to Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer when he takes up his role on Oct. 1.

Jouret, a U.S and Belgian citizen, has been chief technical officer at Nokia Technologies since April 2015. He had also worked at Cisco as general manager of the Internet of Things division, which aims to connect billions of devices to the internet across a wide range of industries.

His digitalization experience spans companies in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure, ABB said.

"Guido Jouret is a proven leader in the digital revolution, with a solid track record in creating and growing new businesses as well as in the digital transformation of mature businesses," Spiesshofer said in a statement.

