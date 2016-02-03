ABB shifts focus in China as demand slumps

The logo of Swiss engineering group ABB is seen in Baden near Zurich, Switzerland, in this July 14, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss engineer ABB ABBN.VX is responding to sluggish demand in China by expanding in the country’s western cities and focusing on sales of robotics and high-voltage power equipment, while cutting costs across the group.

A cost-cutting program meant to trim ABB’s expenses by some $1 billion annually from 2017 is ahead of schedule “in some areas,” CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer said on Wednesday when the company announced fourth quarter net profit fell 70 percent.

ABB will press ahead with the program as low oil prices squeeze sales to energy customers. The Chinese government is also scaling back infrastructure projects, lowering demand for ABB’s standard products like motors and drives.

Rival General Electric (GE.N) is also having to cut costs as low oil prices and slow growth hurt earnings.

The challenge now, Spiesshofer said, is redirecting ABB’s resources toward untapped areas such as cities in China’s west where he is seeking more partnerships with local companies.

ABB is also pushing factory robots for car manufacturers and consumer electronics makers. It is also focusing on power grid equipment for electricity transmission and distribution projects needed to supply energy for China’s growing population.

“The investment driven economy is coming down, the consumption-driven pattern is going up,” Spiesshofer told reporters at a news conference in Zurich.

“It’s important for a technology player like us to make sure we are adapting our strategy and we are aligning our focus areas and priorities with the shifting market.”

“The robotics business is humming, we’re driving that very strongly,” he added.

ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer speaks to media during their annual results news conference in Zurich, Switzerland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

EYES ON INDIA

ABB also said it wanted growth in India to help balance weakness elsewhere, underscoring its push on the subcontinent by announcing that Satish Pai, a deputy managing director at Hindalco Industries Ltd., would be one of four new ABB board members.

“Looking forward, there’s quite solid growth particularly on the power and the base industries side,” Spiesshofer said.

Slideshow (2 Images)

“Altogether, I‘m optimistic about India, the government needs to find the right way to get all the actions aligned, but there’s good intentions.”

Spiesshofer is under pressure from ABB’s biggest two owners, Sweden’s Investor AB with 10 percent of shares and activist shareholder Cevian with 5 percent. ABB’s shares have fallen by a fifth since July, cutting about 10 billion Swiss francs from market value.

The shares rose 0.75 percent by 6.25 a.m. ET, outperforming a Swiss Market Index .SSMI that was little changed.

Cost cuts helped ABB’s margin for operational earnings before interest, taxes and amortization improve to 11.7 percent in the quarter, above analysts’ estimates.

ABB’s “bottom-line results came in stronger than consensus with an operational EBITDA beat of 8 percent,” analysts at J. Safra Sarasin wrote in a note. “Despite challenging market conditions, ABB is delivering solid operational results.”

ABB proposed boosting its dividend to 0.74 Swiss francs per share from 0.72 francs.