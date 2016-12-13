FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
UK's Phoenix gets approval to buy Deutsche Bank's Abbey Life
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 13, 2016 / 4:00 PM / 8 months ago

UK's Phoenix gets approval to buy Deutsche Bank's Abbey Life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain's Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L) said a banking supervisory body had cleared its deal to buy Deutsche Bank AG's (DBKGn.DE) British insurance business, Abbey Life Assurance.

Phoenix said Prudential Regulation Authority, the Bank of England's arm that supervises lenders, had approved the deal and that it expected the transaction to close on Dec. 30.

The company, UK's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, said in September that it would buy Abbey Life for $1.22 billion in cash.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.