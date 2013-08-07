Abbott agrees to pay $12 million fine in China price fixing probe

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) has agreed to pay a fine amounting to around $12 million, a spokeswoman said in emailed comments on Wednesday, following Chinese investigations into price fixing and anti-competitive practices by foreign baby formula makers.
China’s top economic planner fined six companies a total of 670 million yuan ($109.45 million), China’s state media reported earlier on Wednesday, including Abbott, Mead Johnson, Dumex, Fonterra, Friesland and Biostime.
($1 = 6.1217 Chinese yuan)
