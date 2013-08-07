FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abbott agrees to pay $12 million fine in China price fixing probe
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 7, 2013 / 4:18 AM / in 4 years

Abbott agrees to pay $12 million fine in China price fixing probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Abbott Laboratories sales staff carries a carton of powder milk tins out of a shop during a production recall outside Hanoi August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kham

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) has agreed to pay a fine amounting to around $12 million, a spokeswoman said in emailed comments on Wednesday, following Chinese investigations into price fixing and anti-competitive practices by foreign baby formula makers.

China’s top economic planner fined six companies a total of 670 million yuan ($109.45 million), China’s state media reported earlier on Wednesday, including Abbott, Mead Johnson, Dumex, Fonterra, Friesland and Biostime.

($1 = 6.1217 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kazunori Takada

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.