FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FDA panel backs Abbott stent that dissolves in the body
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
March 15, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. FDA panel backs Abbott stent that dissolves in the body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A medical advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended approval of a first-of-its-kind heart stent from Abbott Laboratories that dissolves after it is implanted.

The panel, by a vote of 9-0, supported use of the stent, called Absorb, which is designed to dissolve within three years of implantation, after restoring blood flow to a blocked artery.

The FDA usually, but not always, follows the advice of its advisory panels.

The independent panel determined that the benefits of Absorb outweigh the risks. The panel also voted positively on safety and effectiveness.

Abbott shares dipped 1.5 percent to close at $39.90 on Tuesday.

Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.