U.S. FDA panel backs Abbott stent that dissolves in the body

(Reuters) - A medical advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended approval of a first-of-its-kind heart stent from Abbott Laboratories that dissolves after it is implanted.

The panel, by a vote of 9-0, supported use of the stent, called Absorb, which is designed to dissolve within three years of implantation, after restoring blood flow to a blocked artery.

The FDA usually, but not always, follows the advice of its advisory panels.

The independent panel determined that the benefits of Absorb outweigh the risks. The panel also voted positively on safety and effectiveness.

Abbott shares dipped 1.5 percent to close at $39.90 on Tuesday.