U.S. judge approves $700 million in Abbott Depakote fines, costs
October 2, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. judge approves $700 million in Abbott Depakote fines, costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Abbott Laboratories Inc to pay $700 million in fines and other costs for illegal marketing of its drug Depakote, in connection with a previously announced settlement, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The pharmaceutical maker said in May it would plead guilty to a misdemeanor violation of misbranding.

Under terms announced then, Abbott agreed to pay $800 million in a civil settlement, a $700 million criminal penalty and $100 million to U.S. states to resolve consumer protection matters.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

