FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abbott wins EU approval for new use of Humira drug
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
April 11, 2012 / 5:12 AM / 6 years ago

Abbott wins EU approval for new use of Humira drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Humira, the best-selling arthritis drug that forms the cornerstone of Abbott Laboratories’ pharmaceutical business, has been approved in Europe for ulcerative colitis, the U.S. drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The green light from the European Commission follows a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency in February and marks the seventh indication for Humira in the European Union since its first approval in 2003.

Humira, one of the world’s biggest-selling drugs with sales forecast by analysts to be around $9 billion this year, is the first self-injectable biologic therapy for ulcerative colitis, a chronic disease that causes ulcers in the colon.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.