Abbott beats Street, lifts 2012 forecast
April 18, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

Abbott beats Street, lifts 2012 forecast

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories Inc (ABT.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and earnings, fueled by strong demand for its Humira arthritis drug and its wide array of prescription medicines, nutritional products and medical devices.

The company earned $1.24 billion, or 78 cents per share, in the first quarter, up from $864 million, or 55 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, Abbott earned $1.03 per share. Analysts, on average, had forecast $1.00.

Revenue rose 4.6 percent to $9.46 billion, topping Wall Street expectations of $9.36 billion.

Global sales of Humira, by far the company’s biggest product, surged 17 percent to $1.93 billion, putting it on track to leapfrog cholesterol fighter Lipitor and become the world’s top-selling medicine.

Sales of nutritional products rose 10 percent to $1.6 billion, helped by new product launches and growing demand in emerging markets. The company’s diagnostics products also reported solid growth.

Sales of vascular products, comprised largely of heart stents, fell 5 percent to $803 million on declining revenue from Boston Scientific Corp’s (BSX.N) Promus stent. Promus is a private-label version of Abbott’s widely used Xience stent; Abbott has shared in profits from Promus under a longstanding agreement to manufacture the product for Boston Scientific.

Abbott in October announced plans to spin off its branded prescription drug business into a separate publicly traded company amid criticism that it has become too dependent on Humira. The injected drug is facing growing competitive threats, including possible cheaper generic versions and a pill being developed by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), and concerns about its vulnerability have held back Abbott shares.

Abbott on Wednesday raised its full-year profit forecast to between $5.00 and $5.10 per share, from its earlier view of $4.95 to $5.05. The new forecast would mean growth of up to 9.4 percent from 2011.

Abbott shares were up 1.7 percent in premarket trading.

Reporting By Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace

