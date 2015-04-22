Abbott profit beats expectations, sales of branded generics jump

(Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, driven by its branded generics, international nutrition and diagnostics divisions.

Sales in the company’s division that sells branded generic drugs in emerging markets, jumped 31.8 percent in the first quarter even after including the impact of the strong dollar.

Abbott, whose shares were up 1.2 percent in premarket trading, is partly shielded from the dollar’s strength because it has large manufacturing operations in Europe, meaning it has benefited from the euro’s weakness against the U.S. currency.

About 70 pct of the company’s revenue came from outside the United States in the quarter.

Revenue in Abbott’s nutrition division, whose products include Similac infant formula and Ensure beverages for adults, increased 2.3 percent to $1.66 billion.

The business, Abbott’s biggest, accounted for 34 percent of total revenue.

The company’s net earnings from continuing operations jumped to $529 million, or 35 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $224 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Abbott sold its developed-markets branded generics business to Mylan NV (MYL.O) and its animal health business to Zoetis Inc (ZTS.N) last year.

Excluding items, Abbott earned 47 cents per share.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $4.9 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 42 cents per share and revenue of $4.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Abbott left its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings at $2.10 to $2.20 per share.

Up to Tuesday’s close of $47.12, Abbott’s shares had risen 4.8 percent this year.