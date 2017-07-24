U.S. jury finds AbbVie liable for misrepresentation in first AndroGel verdict

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal jury in Chicago on Monday found AbbVie Inc fraudulently misrepresented the risks of its testosterone replacement drug AndroGel and ordered the drugmaker to pay $150 million in punitive damages.

The verdict, which came in response to a lawsuit Jesse Mitchell and his wife filed in 2014, is the first in response to over 6,000 pending lawsuits that have been consolidated in federal court in Chicago.

The decision in the Mitchell case is the first in a series of test trials aimed at helping plaintiffs and manufacturers of AndroGel gauge the range of damages and define a legal strategy and settlement options. These so-called bellwether trials are often used in product liability where hundreds of people have similar claims.

The jury said AbbVie was not negligent or strictly liable for a heart attack Mitchell suffered after taking AndroGel, but said the company falsely marketed the drug.

It did not award Mitchell compensatory damages for his injuries and losses.

AbbVie did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it plans to appeal the verdict.

The company's stock was at $74.17, down 0.62 percent or 46 cents.

Mitchell suffered a heart attack in 2012 after almost five years of treatment with AndroGel, but recovered after several months, according to the lawsuit he filed.