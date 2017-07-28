FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 minutes ago
AbbVie's drug for all types of hepatitis C wins EU approval
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
NORTH KOREA
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
McCain, once belittled by Trump, hands him big defeat
Politics
McCain, once belittled by Trump, hands him big defeat
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
U.S.
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 28, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 22 minutes ago

AbbVie's drug for all types of hepatitis C wins EU approval

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc said on Friday it had received European approval to market its drug for treatment of all six major forms of hepatitis C.

The company said the approval of Maviret was supported by eight studies evaluating more than 2,300 patients in 27 countries.

The drug, a combination of glecaprevir and pibrentasvir, showed 97.5 percent cure rate in the eight weeks of treatment of patients, who have never undergone treatment.

The drug is also under priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the company expects regulatory decisions in the coming weeks.

The FDA last year approved a combination drug, a 12-week regimen by Gilead Sciences Inc for the treatment for all six major forms of hepatitis C for patients who've already tried one drug.

AbbVie also competes with companies such as Merck & Co in the hepatitis C market.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.