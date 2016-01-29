AbbVie shares fall on sales outlooks for Humira and Viekira Pak

A trader works by the post that trades AbbVie on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N) on Friday predicted slower growth this year in overseas sales of its blockbuster Humira arthritis drug and cut sales estimate for its new Viekira Pak treatment for hepatitis C, sending shares 4 percent lower.

AbbVie reported slightly better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, but revenue was shy of expectations for a second time in three quarters.

Sales of Humira, the world’s biggest-selling drug, jumped 10.5 percent to $3.72 billion in the quarter, accounting for almost two thirds of total company revenue.

Viekira Pak posted sales of $554 million, up from $469 million in the prior quarter. Sales of AbbVie’s new Imbruvica leukemia treatment jumped to $343 million from $304 million in the third quarter.

But sales of all three medicines came in slightly below Wall Street forecasts, renewing questions about the sustainability of AbbVie’s most important products, said Vamil Divan, an analyst with Credit Suisse.

“Because this company is so leveraged to Humira, people worry that if something were to happen, the company’s sales growth, earnings and cash flow could become challenged,” Divan said. He added that new competitive threats to Viekira Pak and Imbruvica could also arise, and hurt company earnings.

In a conference call with analysts, AbbVie officials said sales growth of Humira outside the United States will likely slow to the mid-single-digit range this year. They cited competition from a cheaper biosimilar form of rival arthritis drug Enbrel, which was approved late last year in Europe.

AbbVie previously said Viekira Pak had potential to soon generate annual sales of $3 billion, but on Friday it forecast sales of $2 billion this year.

It cited competition from Merck & Co’s (MRK.N) Zepatier hepatitis C drug, approved on Thursday, and recent warnings of liver risk from Viekira Pak that now appear on the drug’s label.

AbbVie earned $1.52 billion, or 92 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, swinging from a loss of $810 million, or 51 cents a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted revenue rose 24.4 percent to $6.36 billion, but was below the average analyst estimate of $6.39 billion.

Excluding special items, AbbVie earned $1.13 per share, slightly above the average analyst estimate of $1.12 cents, bolstered by cost cuts.

Shares fell 4.1 percent to $53.54 on the New York Stock Exchange.