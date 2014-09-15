FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU to decide on $52 billion AbbVie, Shire deal by Oct. 16
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 15, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

EU to decide on $52 billion AbbVie, Shire deal by Oct. 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vitamins made by Shire are displayed at a chemist's in northwest London July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union competition regulators will decide by Oct. 16 whether to clear U.S. drugmaker AbbVie’s (ABBV.N) 32 billion pounds (51.99 billion US dollar) bid for Irish peer Shire Plc (SHP.L), the European Commission said on Monday.

The deal will help Chicago-based AbbVie cut both its U.S. tax bill and its dependence on its top-selling arthritis drug Humira which will lose its patent protection in 2016.

The EU antitrust authority can either clear the deal unconditionally or demand concessions if it sees potential competition issues resulting from the takeover.

The deal is the latest consolidation in the pharmaceutical industry. The Commission is now reviewing a bid by U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly (LLY.N) for Swiss peer Novartis NOVN.VX, and U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings’ ZMH.N offer for Biomet Inc [LVBHAB.UL].

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.