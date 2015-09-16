FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AbbVie drug reduces bleeding in uterine fibroid patients
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 16, 2015 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

AbbVie drug reduces bleeding in uterine fibroid patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc said preliminary results from a mid-stage study showed that its experimental drug reduced heavy menstrual bleeding in women suffering from uterine fibroids.

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop on the wall of the uterus.

Women suffering from the condition often experience heavy menstrual bleeding and pain.

The company intends to begin a late-stage trial by the first quarter of 2016.

Hot flushes, headache, nausea and vomiting were some of the adverse events observed during the trial, the company said.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.