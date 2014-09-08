AbbVie, Teva broke law in AndroGel 'pay for delay' deal, U.S. says

A screen displays the share price for pharmaceutical maker AbbVie on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday sued Drugmakers AbbVie Inc and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd for allegedly illegally preventing generic versions of AndroGel, for men with low testosterone, from getting to market.

The FTC, which says AndroGel users paid hundreds of millions of dollars more than necessary because of the companies’ actions, asked the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to order AbbVie to refund users that money.

This case is the second the FTC has filed focused on AndroGel, AbbVie’s second-highest-selling product, with sales of $472 million in the first half of 2014, according to a company filing with the government.

In the latest case, the FTC accused AbbVie of filing “baseless” patent infringement lawsuits against Israeli firm Teva and a second company to stop them from selling generic AndroGel. AbbVie then reached an agreement with Teva in which Teva agreed to refrain from bringing out a cheaper version of AndroGel in exchange for winning AbbVie’s permission to sell an authorized generic of the cholesterol drug Tricor.

AbbVie declined to comment on the lawsuit filed on Monday. But the company said in an email that “our patent infringement lawsuits were appropriate and our settlement agreements were lawful, as well as in the best interest of all parties.”

This case is one of several the agency has filed aimed at stopping the practice of branded drug companies compensating generic companies for not bringing out cheaper copies of drugs.

The FTC has fought these “pay for delay” deals for more than 10 years. The agency has pushed for legislation to ban the patent settlements or make it easier for the FTC to challenge them.

In a previous case focused on AndroGel, the FTC in 2009 sued Solvay Pharmaceuticals, saying it and three generic companies acted illegally when Solvay allegedly paid them millions of dollars each not to release a generic version of AndroGel.

Solvay subsequently sold the drug to Abbott Laboratories, which spun off its branded drug business in 2013 into what is now AbbVie. A fight over whether the FTC had the right to bring the case went to the Supreme Court. It was decided in the FTC’s favor in June; litigation on the main issue is ongoing.

A third pending case involves Cephalon Inc, now owned by Teva. In 2008, the FTC accused Cephalon of paying four companies not to sell a generic version of its wakefulness drug Provigil. That case is pending.

In four other cases the FTC lost one and settled three.

The five-member commission split along party lines in approving the filing of the new complaint. The chairwoman, Edith Ramirez, and two fellow Democrats voted to approve the filing of the lawsuit while the two Republicans voted no.

AbbVie shares were down about 0.7 percent in late U.S. trading. Teva, trading in Tel Aviv, closed down 0.9 percent.