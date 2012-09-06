Abcam profit rises on boost from Japan, Asia Pacific

(Reuters) - Abcam Plc (ABCA.L) reported a higher profit for the year on strong growth in Japan and Asia Pacific, and the British biotech company said trading was in line with its expectations so far this year.

Abcam, whose products are used in cancer, neuroscience and stem cells research, said though it expects western markets to remain uncertain, it sees demand for discovery research tools to increase.

Profit before tax for the year ended June 30 rose to 34.7 million pounds from 32.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Organic revenue, excluding acquisitions, climbed about 12 percent to 98 million pounds. Revenue from Japan grew nearly 24 percent to 11 million pounds while Asia Pacific grew about 19 percent to 8.8 million pounds.

While Japan makes for 11 percent of the company’s revenue, Asia Pacific contributes about 9 percent.

Abcam raised its interim dividend to 4.36 pence per share from 3.80 pence a year earlier.

Abcam’s shares were trading up about 1.3 percent at 408.25 pence at 0719 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.