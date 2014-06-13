FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Demand for Abengoa Yield IPO was 16 times offer - Abengoa CEO
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 13, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

Exclusive: Demand for Abengoa Yield IPO was 16 times offer - Abengoa CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Demand for shares in the initial public offering of renewable energy firm Abengoa Yield Plc was $10 billion, more than 16 times what was on offer, the chief executive of Spanish parent company Abengoa told Reuters on Friday.

The banks handling the share sale would sell a greenshoe package of 3.727 million shares in the coming hours, CEO Manuel Sanchez Ortega said by telephone from New York.

The shares priced earlier on Friday at $29 per share, valuing Abengoa Yield at around $2.32 billion.

Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.