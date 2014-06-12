FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abengoa Yield IPO priced at $29/share, values co at about $2.32 billion
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 12, 2014 / 10:17 PM / 3 years ago

Abengoa Yield IPO priced at $29/share, values co at about $2.32 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Abengoa Yield Plc (ABY.O), the U.S. unit of Spanish renewable and engineering firm Abengoa SA (ABG.MC), said its initial public offering had been priced at $29 per share, valuing the company at about $2.32 billion.

Abengoa Yield’s IPO raised about $720.6 million after its upsized offering of 24.9 million shares were priced well above the expected price range of $25-$27 per share.

The stock of Abengoa Yield, which sold all the shares in the offering, are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq on Friday under the symbol “ABY”.

The Spanish firm plans to use Abengoa Yield to own, manage and acquire renewable energy assets in the United States and South America.

Abengoa SA gets 30 percent of its revenues from the United States, compared to 18 percent from its home market of Spain.

Citigroup and BofA Merrill Lynch are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.