in 10 months
Spain's Abengoa says has creditor support needed to avoid bankruptcy
October 25, 2016 / 9:41 PM / in 10 months

Spain's Abengoa says has creditor support needed to avoid bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa said on Tuesday that its debt restructuring plan had the support of over 75 percent of its creditors, according to an preliminary tally, which should enable it to avoid bankruptcy.

Abengoa had been racing to get its creditors on board for its restructuring plan, under which new and old lenders will take control of the firm, by the end of the week.

Without approval from three quarters of its financial creditors, the indebted Seville-based company would have had to file for Spain's biggest-ever bankruptcy.

Abengoa said in a statement to Spain's market regulator that it would present the finalized restructuring to a court to be signed off in the coming days.

"The company ... estimates, after a provisional recount, that the restructuring contract has received the backing of well over 75 percent of financial creditors," Abengoa said.

Reporting by Angus Berwick, Editing by Sarah White

