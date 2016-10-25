Abengoa units must turn over documents to creditors: U.S. judge

A tower belonging to the Abengoa solar plant is seen at the "Solucar" solar park in Sanlucar la Mayor, near the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 29, 2016.

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday ordered the bankrupt U.S. subsidiaries of renewable energy company Abengoa SA to disclose their dealings with their Spanish parent, which was accused of draining cash from the U.S. units.

Creditors of Abengoa units Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding LLC and Abeinsa Holding Inc, which both filed for bankruptcy this year, have said in court filings that the U.S. businesses were transferring cash and assets to the parent in Spain.

The Seville-based parent on Tuesday obtained provisional support of over 75 percent of creditors for a $10 billion debt restructuring plan, averting what could have become Spain's biggest-ever bankruptcy filing..

However, creditor challenges to the U.S. Chapter 11 proceedings could pose a threat to Abengoa's attempt to retain control of strategic U.S. engineering and renewable energy businesses.

Abengoa offered $20 million to keep control of its U.S. units in a 2,388 page disclosure statement, meant to describe the group's reorganization plan, filed late Monday.

U.S. creditors want proof that Abengoa's offer is fair. Typically shareholders are wiped out in a U.S. bankruptcy proceeding if creditors are not paid in full.

A tower of Abengoa solar plant at "Solucar" solar park is pictured in Sanlucar la Mayor, near the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain November 13, 2015. Marcelo del Pozo/File Photo

In the case of Abengoa's U.S. units, unsecured creditors, including some who helped finance construction of one of the world's largest solar facilities in the Mojave Desert, stand to recover only pennies on the dollar.

In a ruling on Tuesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Carey granted the unsecured creditor committee's request that the U.S. units hand over documents and communications on matters such as asset transfers and liabilities across Abengoa's businesses, which span more than 80 countries.

If the Abengoa businesses do not produce the information as requested, the committee has said it could join a motion for the court to appoint an independent examiner.

Reports by court-appointed examiners in cases from Enron to Lehman Brothers have dug into possible frauds and conflicts of interest that led to billions of dollars in investor losses.

Carey could decide whether to appoint an examiner in the Abengoa cases at a hearing on Nov. 16.

Abeinsa creditor RLI Insurance Co strongly opposed Abeinsa's disclosure statement in a Tuesday court filing, saying the document is better described as a "concealment statement."