Abengoa U.S. unit's creditors demand financial details

A tower belonging to the Abengoa solar plant is seen at the "Solucar" solar park in Sanlucar la Mayor, near the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 29, 2016.

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Creditors of a bankrupt U.S. subsidiary of Abengoa SA (ABG.MC) demanded more details on the unit's financial accounts on Thursday, even as a bankruptcy judge said the company could move forward with its plan to exit Chapter 11 protection.

Abeinsa Holding Inc is one of several U.S. subsidiaries of the Spanish company Abengoa that filed for Chapter 11 this year while the Seville-based renewable energy and engineering group negotiated a high-stakes plan to avoid its own bankruptcy.

The U.S. bankruptcies have been clouded by creditor complaints that the parent drained its foreign businesses of cash and assets, prompting demands for disclosure of financial documents and records of intercompany transactions.

Creditors need to see individual financial accounts to determine if U.S. entities had been "kicking money" to the parent, said Alan Smith, a creditor lawyer, at a hearing on details of the group's reorganization plan in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

Smith was representing Portland General Electric, which removed Abeinsa from a contract to build a gas-fired power plant in Oregon last year after parent Abengoa began pre-insolvency talks in Spain.

Abeinsa lawyer Craig Martin said at Thursday's hearing that individual financial information would be made available in coming weeks.

Abengoa, with a complex web of subsidiaries across the globe, ran into debt trouble after a decade-long aggressive expansion into renewable energy.

The company won preliminary support for a $10 billion restructuring plan on Tuesday as part of a global agreement that is intertwined with the reorganization of its U.S. units.

Abeinsa's reorganization, for example, hinges on a $20 million contribution from the parent. Abengoa offered the money in exchange for retaining its equity stake in the U.S. group and being released from potential fraudulent transfer claims involving another U.S. subsidiary, Nasdaq-listed Atlantica Yield Plc (ABY.O).

"Creditors are keeping the pressure on Abengoa by demanding additional financial disclosures, potentially foreshadowing difficulty at the confirmation hearing," said Joshua Friedman, a legal analyst for Debtwire.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Carey will hold a hearing on one creditor's request for an independent court-ordered examiner to investigate potential conflicts of interest on Nov. 16. A hearing to confirm Abeinsa's reorganization is set for Dec. 6.

The parent's restructuring agreement still needs approval from a Spanish court, which Martin said was expected during the first two weeks of November.