FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abercrombie to split Chairman, CEO roles; drops poison pill
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 28, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

Abercrombie to split Chairman, CEO roles; drops poison pill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N) said it separated the roles of chairman and chief executive officer and abandoned a plan aimed at blocking hostile buyout bids.

Abercrombie shares rose 2 percent in premarket trading.

The move comes more than a month after shareholder Engaged Capital LLC urged the retailer to replace current Chief Executive Mike Jeffries or sell itself.

The company said Jeffries, who has served as Chairman since 1996, will continue to serve as its chief executive, while Arthur Martinez has been appointed as non-executive chairman, the company said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.