A woman walks by a discount sign at an Abercrombie & Fitch store at a shopping mall in Garden City, New York, U.S. on November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N) warned of a challenging holiday quarter after reporting its 15th straight decline in quarterly sales, indicating that the teen apparel retailer's turnaround efforts had failed to attract shoppers.

Shares of the company, once popular for its logo-emblazoned polo shirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts, fell as much as 15.5 percent to $14.30 in premarket trading on Friday.

Abercrombie has been investing in its online business and closing underperforming stores to cope with rapidly changing consumer tastes and stiff competition from online rivals and fast-fashion retailers such as H&M (HMb.ST) and Inditex's (ITX.MC) Zara, which offer trendier but cheaper clothing.

"A&F has been unable to offer the consumer inspiring merchandise and the brand's new marketing campaign failed to resonate with the consumer," Stifel analyst Richard Jaffe wrote in a pre-earnings note.

Abercrombie's net sales fell 6.5 percent to $821.73 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 29. Analysts on average had expected $830.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comparable sales at flagship Abercrombie stores fell 14 percent in quarter, compared with a 5 percent drop in the year-earlier period. Analysts on average had expected a 6.2 percent fall, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Comparable sales at teen-specialty Hollister stores, which the company has been remodeling, were flat, compared with a 1.9 percent drop expected by analysts.

Overall, sales at the company's established stores fell 6 percent, while analysts on average had expected a 3.9 percent decline.

The company said it expected comparable sales to be challenging in the fourth quarter, but "modestly improved" from the third quarter.

Abercrombie also said it would close its A&F flagship store in Seoul in January and would take a $16 million charge in the fourth quarter from lease termination of its flagship store in Hong Kong.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $7.88 million, or 12 cents per share, in the quarter, from $41.89 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Abercrombie earned 2 cents per share, well below the average analyst estimate of 21 cents.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan, Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)