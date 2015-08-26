Hollister helps Abercrombie & Fitch post surprise profit

(Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N) reported a surprise adjusted quarterly profit as it benefits from the turnaround efforts at the Hollister brand, sending its shares up about 16 percent.

The company had started offering trendier clothing such as floral prints and revamped its Hollister stores after customers moved away from its logo-centric apparel sold under the Abercrombie & Fitch brand.

Although the company was painfully slow to react to changing tastes, the management team is slowly getting a grip on the new realities of retailing, research firm Conlumino’s Chief Executive Neil Saunders said.

Comparable sales at Hollister fell 1 percent in the second quarter ended Aug. 1. Analysts had expected a bigger 4.7 percent decline, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Chief Financial Officer Joanne Crevoiserat said the company does not expect logo-centric apparel to be a headwind any longer. The company said in August last year that it would shed the traditional line in North America, which was once popular among teens.

Shoppers line up to wait for the opening of a Hollister store in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Abercrombie, which is yet to find a permanent CEO after Mike Jeffries left in 2014, hired designers and executives from top brands such as Ralph Lauren, Karl Lagerfeld and Tommy Hilfiger last week to breathe new life into the Abercrombie & Fitch brand.

Second-quarter revenue fell 8 percent to $817.8 million, the slowest decline in four quarters, helped by better demand for dresses and jeans.

Analysts on average had expected sales of $811.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net loss attributable to the company was $810,000, or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter, compared with a net profit of $12.9 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents per share, while analysts expected a loss of 5 cents per share.

Abercrombie & Fitch’s shares were trading at $19.66 in early trading on Wednesday. Up to Tuesday’s close, the stock had fallen about 40 percent this year.