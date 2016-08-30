Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co's (ANF.N) sales dropped for the 14th straight quarter, hurt by lower traffic, including from tourists, at its flagship stores.
The company's shares tumbled nearly 12 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.
The retailer's comparable sales at stores open at least a year fell a slightly steeper-than-expected 4 percent in the second quarter ended July 30.
"Flagship and tourist locations continued to account for the vast majority of the comparable sales decline as traffic remained a significant headwind," Executive Chairman Arthur Martinez said.
"As we look to the rest of the year, we now expect flagship and tourist locations will continue to weigh on the business."
Abercrombie has also been hurt by fierce competition from fast-fashion retailers such as H&M (HMb.ST) and Inditex's (ITX.MC) Zara.
To win back shoppers, it has been remodeling its Hollister stores, hired designers from top brands to keep up with trends and shifted away from logo-centric designs.
Comparable sales at Abercrombie stores open at least a year fell 7 percent in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected a fall of 6.50 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
The company's total net sales fell 4.2 percent to $783.2 million.
The net loss attributable to Abercrombie increased to $13.1 million, or 19 cents per share, from $810,000, or 1 cent per share. Excluding items, it lost 25 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 20 cents per share and revenue of $782.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Business News
Oil prices rise on U.S. weather fears, OPEC speculation
LONDON Oil futures rose on Tuesday supported by production suspensions in the U.S. Gulf due to an expected tropical storm and speculation that producers meeting in Algeria next month will act to prop up prices.
EpiPen maker Mylan hires banks for debut euro bond
LONDON (IFR) - Mylan has hired banks for a euro-denominated multi-tranche debut euro bond, a day after the under-fire drugmaker announced it would launch a generic version of its EpiPen allergy injection at half the price.
Buyout firms' hushed deals with top investors risk SECs' ire
NEW YORKSome U.S. private equity firms are courting their biggest and savviest investors with privileged access to special fee-saving deals without telling other investors, according to people involved in buyout firms' fundraising.