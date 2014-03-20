FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aberdeen gets approval for Scottish Widows acquisition
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 20, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Aberdeen gets approval for Scottish Widows acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aberdeen Asset Management Plc ADN.L said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval to buy Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY.L) fund management arm Scottish Widows Investment Partnership.

Aberdeen said approval by the Financial Conduct Authority meant the deal would likely be completed on March 31.

Aberdeen struck a deal in November to buy Scottish Widows for about 660 million pounds ($1.10 billion), creating Europe’s No. 1 listed stand-alone fund manager.

The company expects to issue a trading statement and confirm the completion of the deal on April 1.

($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds)

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.