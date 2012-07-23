Aberdeen knocked by slowdown in fund inflows

LONDON (Reuters) - UK fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management Plc ADN.L reported a slowdown in client inflows, joining a list of peers seeing global economic uncertainties dampening demand for their products.

Aberdeen said it attracted 300 million pounds ($467 million) of new client cash in its third quarter through June, a sharp fall from 700 million reported in the previous year.

Assets under management (AuM) reached 182.7 billion pounds, down slightly on three months earlier.

After a strong first three months of the year, fund managers have had a tougher time since then, as renewed worries about the euro zone debt crisis and an economic slowdown lowered investor appetite for taking on more risk.

Earlier this month, emerging markets-focused manager Ashmore Group (ASHM.L) reported a loss of about a fifth of its equity assets in the three months to end-June, helping lower expectations for when F&C Asset Management FCAM.L and Jupiter Fund Management (JUP.L) update the market next week.

Analysts at brokerage Numis said performance at Aberdeen was slightly better than forecast, highlighting that AuM had surpassed its estimate of 180.8 billion, but noted the boost to profit that would result from inflows into higher-margin funds.

HIGHER MARGIN

“The Q3 AuM update revealed more of the same good news that has become almost customary from Aberdeen recently,” the analysts said in a note.

Inflows were focused on its higher-margin equity products, while outflows came from its lower-margin products. The quarter’s flows will add around 15 million pounds in annualized fee income, Aberdeen said.

Martin Gilbert, Aberdeen’s chief executive officer, said he expected further volatility in markets in coming months, but noted the company was increasing its assets in funds that tend to earn more client fees at the expense of those which earn less.

“This is the opposite of what most groups are seeing at the moment,” he told reporters.

Aberdeen attributed much of the drop in gross inflows to a slowing of money into its global emerging market equity product, not necessarily unwelcome given the company has said it will struggle to find sufficient investment opportunities unless it limits the fund’s size.

The firm’s Asia-Pacific equities and emerging market debt teams also saw net inflows.

“This has been another successful quarter for Aberdeen, despite the global economic uncertainties and subdued conditions in the world’s financial markets,” Gilbert said.

Aberdeen said it would open an office in New York later this year as it tries to win more business in the United States.

Shares in Aberdeen were down 1.8 percent by 0940 GMT, against a 1.6 drop in Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE blue chip index.