Abertis buys 306 Italian communication sites from Atlantia
May 12, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

Abertis buys 306 Italian communication sites from Atlantia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Abertis (ABE.MC) has agreed to buy 306 towers and other communication sites from Italian motorway operator Atlantia (ATL.MI) for 94.6 million euros ($130 million), Atlantia said on Monday.

Under the deal with the Spanish group, Atlantia will sell the entire share capital of its unit TowerCo, making a capital gain of about 70 million euros, it said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the next few weeks.

(The story corrects headline and paragraph 1 to clarify assets being bought.)

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
