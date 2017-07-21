FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deals
July 21, 2017 / 5:57 AM / 2 minutes ago

Spain's ACS studying counter-bid for Abertis: Expansion newspaper

1 Min Read

The logo Spanish infrastructure company Abertis is seen outside his main office in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2016.Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish builder ACS could launch a counter-bid for Abertis to compete with Italy's Atlantia, Expansion newspaper reported on Friday, citing financial sources.

ACS was not immediately available for comment.

Expansion reported that ACS had been working on the operation for weeks and could use its German subsidiary Hochtief to launch the counter-bid. Atlantia's current bid for Abertis is 16.50 euros ($19.19) per share.

Atlantia launched its offer for Abertis in mid-May in an attempt to create the world's biggest toll road company.

Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Angus Berwick

