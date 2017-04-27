Atlantia will not discuss Abertis deal on Thursday: sources

ROME (Reuters) - A board meeting of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI) on Thursday will not discuss a possible takeover bid for Spanish rival Abertis (ABE.MC), sources close to the matter said.

The board will instead review the sale of a minority stake in Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, the sources said.

The infrastructure investment arm of insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE) and three other suitors are vying for a 15 percent stake in Autostrade per l'Italia, sources have said. Atlantia could fetch more than 2 billion euros from the sale.