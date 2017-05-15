Financing for Atlantia's bid on Abertis higher than 11.5 billion euros: sources

MILAN (Reuters) - A financing package arranged by banks to fund Italian motorway group Atlantia's (ATL.MI) bid for Spanish rival Abertis (ABE.MC) is higher than the 11.5 billion euros previously expected, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

Atlantia on Monday launched a 16.3 billion euro ($18 billion) cash-and-share offer for Abertis in a deal that would create the world's biggest operator of toll roads.

The statement announcing the offer said four banks - UniCredit (CRDI.MI), Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) - had arranged the financing but gave no further details.