FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Spain's Abertis has not received concrete bid from Atlantia: CFO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 26, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 4 months ago

Spain's Abertis has not received concrete bid from Atlantia: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure group Abertis (ABE.MC) has not received any concrete bids from Italian toll road operator Atlantia (ATL.MI), Abertis's Chief Financial Officer said on Wednesday.

Atlantia said last week it was interested in reaching an agreement to acquire Abertis, a move which would create an industry giant. Abertis said Atlantia had expressed interest in a potential transaction.

"As of today Abertis has not received any concrete proposal from Atlantia, no possible evaluation has been specified, nor has any transaction price or other condition been set," CFO Jose Aljaro said on a conference call following first quarter earnings.

Abertis was not aware whether there would be "completion" of an eventual transaction, Aljaro said.

Separately, Abertis would continue looking for new investment opportunities in Chile, Brazil and Argentina, Aljaro said.

Reporting by Isla Binnie and Robert Hetz; Editing by Paul Day

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.