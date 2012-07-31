AB InBev dampened by beer launches, transport costs

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), the world’s largest brewer, fell short of second-quarter earnings expectations due to the expense of marketing new U.S. brands and higher transport costs there and in Brazil, but it forecast improvements in the second half.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Beck’s said on Tuesday U.S. beer shipments would grow in the second half of the year after the first half’s good weather and an improving economy produced the best industry performance there since 2008.

The company, which last month agreed to buy out its partner in Mexico, reported a 2.5 percent like-for-like rise in core profit (EBITDA) in April-June to $3.59 billion, below the average $3.74 billion in a Reuters poll.

It said its EBITDA margin had slipped due to an expected decrease of shipments to U.S. wholesalers, the cost of marketing its new brands, Bud Light Platinum and Bud Light Lime Lime-A-Rita, and higher U.S. and Brazilian transport costs.

The Americas represent 75 percent of AB InBev’s revenue and more than 85 percent of earnings. That will increase after its $20.1 billion buyout of Mexico’s Grupo Modelo agreed last month.

AB InBev has almost 50 percent of the beer market in the United States, the world’s second biggest after China, and nearly 70 percent in Brazil.

The company’s strategy has been based on selling more beer in emerging markets, notably Brazil, and persuading U.S. drinkers to pay more for their beer, either through increasing prices or shifting to premium brands.

AB InBev shares have risen 38 percent in the year to date, the best performance of the major beverage companies. The STOXX European food and beverage index is up 17 percent.

The Belgian-based brewer is the second global player to report on the April-June period.

Rival SABMiller SAB.L benefited from its presence in Poland, one of the hosts of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament, pushing overall beer volumes up 5 percent in the quarter.

Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) reports second-quarter results on August 15 and Heineken (HEIN.AS) on August 22.