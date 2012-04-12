Abiomed's heart pump gets EU nod

A zoomed picture shows two surgeons performing an operation to implant an artificial heart valve in the operating room of a Berlin hospital August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

(Reuters) - Abiomed Inc said European health regulators approved the use of its heart pump in cardiac surgery.

The Danvers, Massachusetts-based company said the device, called Impella cVAD, is expected to be commercially available in Europe by this summer.

The device is intended for use in cardiac surgery for supporting the weakened heart’s left ventricle, which is responsible for pumping oxygen-rich blood from the lungs throughout the body.

Impella cVAD is still not approved in the United States.

