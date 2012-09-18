FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ablynx gets good results for inhaled drug
September 18, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

Ablynx gets good results for inhaled drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian drug developer Ablynx has successfully completed early-stage tests on healthy volunteers for its inhaled treatment for RSV, a virus which is the most common cause of bronchiolitis in babies.

Ablynx said on Tuesday the phase I tests showed ALX-0171 was the first antibody that can be administered directly into the lung using a nebuliser inhalation device, as it uses the group’s proprietary ultra-small nanobody technology, derived from llamas.

The result pushed Ablynx shares up as much as 5 percent to a high of 3.95 euros, to make the company the sharpest climber in Brussels.

“This is the first clinical confirmation of a key differentiating characteristic of the platform,” KBC said in a note to clients as it increased its recommendation to “Buy” from “Accumulate” and raised its price target to 7 euros from 6 euros.

Ablynx was due to release Phase II results for its rheumatoid arthritis drug, ALX-0061, next month.

(Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Dan Lalor)

