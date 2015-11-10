FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: A snapshot of ABN Amro ahead of its IPO
November 10, 2015 / 3:38 PM / 2 years ago

Factbox: A snapshot of ABN Amro ahead of its IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nationalised Dutch bank ABN Amro IPO-ABN.AS plans to return to the stock market after seven years this month in an IPO that values the company at between 15 and 18.8 billion euros.

* IPO offering 188 million depository certificates, or 23 percent of company, representing shares valued between 16 and 20 euros each, or 3.01-3.76 billion euros.

* ABN Amro is the third largest Dutch bank, measured by total assets, after ING group ING.AS and Rabo [RABO.UL].

* With roughly one fifth of the Dutch mortgage market, it generates 80 percent of its profit in the Netherlands, the fourth wealthiest country in the European Union.

* ABN and Amro, with respective roots in rival Dutch cities Amsterdam and Rotterdam, merged in 1991, creating the 16th largest global bank.

* In a major push in the 1990s, the bank expanded into the United States and Brazil and listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

* ABN, a major international name before the financial crisis, was carved up as part of a failed 71 billion euro ($76 bln) hostile takeover by Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Santander (SAN.MC) and the now defunct Fortis.

* The company employs roughly 22,000 staff, compared to nearly 98,000 a decade ago.

Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
