Factbox: A snapshot of ABN Amro ahead of its IPO

(Reuters) - Nationalised Dutch bank ABN Amro IPO-ABN.AS plans to return to the stock market after seven years this month in an IPO that values the company at between 15 and 18.8 billion euros.

* IPO offering 188 million depository certificates, or 23 percent of company, representing shares valued between 16 and 20 euros each, or 3.01-3.76 billion euros.

* ABN Amro is the third largest Dutch bank, measured by total assets, after ING group ING.AS and Rabo [RABO.UL].

* With roughly one fifth of the Dutch mortgage market, it generates 80 percent of its profit in the Netherlands, the fourth wealthiest country in the European Union.

* ABN and Amro, with respective roots in rival Dutch cities Amsterdam and Rotterdam, merged in 1991, creating the 16th largest global bank.

* In a major push in the 1990s, the bank expanded into the United States and Brazil and listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

* ABN, a major international name before the financial crisis, was carved up as part of a failed 71 billion euro ($76 bln) hostile takeover by Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Santander (SAN.MC) and the now defunct Fortis.

* The company employs roughly 22,000 staff, compared to nearly 98,000 a decade ago.