ABN Amro to cut up to 1,000 jobs as customers shift online

The head office of ABN AMRO bank is seen in Amsterdam March 20, 2007. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ABN Amro [ABRGPA.UL] will cut up to 1,000 jobs by 2018 as customers increasingly manage their finances online, part of an overhaul that has helped boost profits and paves the way for the Dutch bank to return to private ownership.

Chief Executive Gerrit Zalm had said it will take three solid quarters for him to recommend privatisation to the government. That milestone, analysts say, has now been reached.

In the third quarter, the bank’s underlying net profit rose 56 percent year-on-year to 450 million euros, helped by a rising housing market and improvements in bad loans.

“They passed the asset quality review extremely well. That was the last uncertainty,” said Benoit Petrarque, analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux, adding a sale could come in the second quarter of next year. “It’s a very attractive bank right now.”

A flagship of the Dutch financial services industry until the financial crisis, a much diminished ABN Amro was bought by the state in 2008 for 21.7 billion euros ($27.08 billion).

The government and parliament will ultimately rule on the timetable for its re-listing. A government spokeswoman said on Friday that it aimed to return the bank to market as soon as conditions were right.

ABN Amro said its decision to cut jobs in its retail arm as clients move to managing finances online would mean a provision of 50-75 million euros in the next quarter.

The bank’s mobile banking app gets 1.5 million users a day, while of the bank’s five million retail customers, only two million ever visit the bank’s 300 existing branches.

“They only visit once every two years on average,” Chief Financial Officer Kees Van Dijkhuizen said.

ABN Amro issued 30 to 40 percent more mortgages than last year, van Dijkhuizen said, as the mortgage market as a whole grew 35 percent and house prices, off 20 percent since their pre-recession peak, rose 3.5 percent.

He said the Dutch economy was improving, but the picture was patchy, with loan applications from small and medium business down.

Net interest income was up 15 percent at 1.5 billion euros, while operating income rose 7 percent to 2 billion.

Impairment charges due to bad loans fell 17 percent to 287 million euros, with impairments decreasing for both mortgages and small business loans.

(1 US dollar = 0.8036 euro)