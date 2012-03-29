FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oklahoma judge blocks abortion ultrasound law
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 29, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 6 years

Oklahoma judge blocks abortion ultrasound law

Steve Olafson

2 Min Read

Oklahoma City (Reuters) - An Oklahoma judge has rejected as unconstitutional a state law that would have required women seeking an abortion to first view an ultrasound image and listen to a doctor’s description of the fetus.

The Ultrasound Act was approved in 2010 when the Republican-controlled Oklahoma Senate overrode a veto issued by then-Gov. Brad Henry, a Democrat. The law was immediately blocked by a temporary injunction and never was enforced.

The ruling on Wednesday by Oklahoma County District Judge Bryan Dixon said the law violates the state constitution because it is a “special law” that treats abortion differently than other medical procedures.

The Center for Reproductive Rights challenged the law on behalf of Nova Health Systems and Dr. Larry Burns, two of three abortion providers in Oklahoma.

Seven states mandate an ultrasound before an abortion, though the exact requirements vary, according to the Guttmacher Institute. In an eighth state, Virginia, such a law goes into effect in July.

Editing By Corrie MacLaggan and Paul Thomasch

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.