August 21, 2012 / 11:28 PM / in 5 years

Appeals court rules Texas can cut off Planned Parenthood funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday that Texas can deny funding to Planned Parenthood under a state women’s health program because the network of clinics provides abortions.

The ruling reversed a lower court ruling that had temporarily stopped Texas from cutting off funding for the women’s health organization.

The decision is a blow to Planned Parenthood, which is the nation’s largest abortion provider and has been under attack from conservatives across the country who worry government funding is going to support abortions. Planned Parenthood denies this and says the funding is for other women’s health services such as breast examinations and contraception.

Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan; Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

