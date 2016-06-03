Podcast: The AC-130 gunship and a tragedy in Afghanistan

The United States keeps some very old, very strange-looking planes in its arsenal. But each serves a purpose. The A-10 Warthog provides close-air support to ground troops. The B-52 drops bombs, but is so large and easy to spot that it also sends a message. The AC-130 is also a plane with a specific purpose. It’s propeller-driven and has its guns mounted on only one side.

This week on War College, we look at this anachronism and the damage it can still do. Of course, any weapon system is only as good as its guidance.