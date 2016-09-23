Swiss biotech firm AC Immune increases IPO size

ZURICH (Reuters) - AC Immune (ACIU.O), the Swiss biotech company working on treating Alzheimer's disease, has boosted the size of its initial public offering (IPO) to raise nearly $58 million it needs to continue research on its products.

AC Immune will now sell 6 million shares, up from the originally forecast 4.55 million, at $11 each, the bottom end of its indicated range. The shares will trade on Nasdaq.

The company also granted underwriters a so-called greenshoe over-allotment option to sell up to 900,000 more shares, it said in a statement on Friday. Excluding the greenshoe, new investors will own 10.8 percent of the company, slightly more than originally planned.

The Lausanne-based company did well to get its IPO over the finish line, an analyst said, although the modest price reflects the tough environment for biotech firms amid scrutiny over high drug prices, in particular ahead of U.S. presidential elections.

"People are willing to buy, but not at the prices they were once willing to pay," said Bob Pooler of ValuationLab. "The window for biotech IPOs is slightly open, but it's still a cautious opening."

The Nasdaq Biotech Index has lost nearly a quarter of its value since peaking in July 2015, despite a recent recovery.

Uncertainty over the sector's prospects has been stoked by a debate over the ethics of drug price hikes in the United States, most recently over Mylan's Epipen.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, facing Republican rival Donald Trump, has also pledged to tackle high drug prices.

Despite headwinds, AC Immune, backed by German billionaire Dietmar Hopp, said it was happy with the outcome of its IPO so far.

The company, which is working with Swiss drug giant Roche (ROG.S) on its main drug, now expects net proceeds of the IPO at around $57.8 million. The offering, set to close on Sept. 28, values the firm at $609 million.

"Our new investors have diligently evaluated our pipeline and prospects, so this is the value which the market has attributed," a spokesman said. AC Immune's work to combat memory-robbing Alzheimer's is more advanced than that of some other companies, having licensed its experimental drug crenezumab to Roche's Genentech division in 2006.

Crenezumab last year entered final Phase III trials. With money from Roche largely financing crenezumab, AC Immune plans to use proceeds from its U.S. share sale to develop separate products targeting Alzheimer's disease. Credit Suisse, Jefferies and Leerink Partners are joint book-running managers for the IPO.