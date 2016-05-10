FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlusconi's AC Milan talks with Chinese to last one month: source
May 10, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

Berlusconi's AC Milan talks with Chinese to last one month: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Exclusive talks between Silvio Berlusconi’s Fininvest and a group of Chinese investors over the sale of a stake in soccer club AC Milan will last one month, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The source added the talks were non-binding, adding the Chinese group had valued the club at 700-750 million euros.

The negotiations envisaged an initial sale of a 70 per cent stake of the soccer club to the consortium, a second source said.

The remainder would be sold within the following 12 to 18 months, the source added.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Paola Arosio

