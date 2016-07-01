FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese investors close to AC Milan stake buy-China Daily
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 1, 2016 / 12:30 AM / a year ago

Chinese investors close to AC Milan stake buy-China Daily

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The AC Milan logo is pictured on a pennant in a soccer store in downtown Milan, Italy April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese investors are close to agreeing an 80 percent stake buy in soccer club in AC Milan and will acquire the remaining 20 percent in the next two to three years, the China Daily newspaper reported on Friday.

“Two parties are discussing the 80 percent takeover by the Chinese investors and the negotiations are still continuing,” the newspaper quoted an unidentified person familiar with the talks as saying.

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, whose family holding company Fininvest owns AC Milan, opened exclusive talks in May with the Chinese consortium about selling a majority stake to try to inject new capital into a club which has failed to win a major competition in the past five years.

Reuters reported at the time that the Chinese were valuing the club at up to 750 million euros ($832.73 million), including debt, and that talks had envisaged an initial sale of 70 percent.

The source also told China Daily that Fininvest is confident that a final agreement can reached in the next week, although some important legal and financial details had still to be agreed and would need approval by Berlusconi.

Chinese electronics retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd (002024.SZ) last month agreed to buy nearly 70 percent of the club’s Italian rivals Inter Milan for 270 million euros, in the highest-profile takeover of a European team by a Chinese firm.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.