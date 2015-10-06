Acacia Mining cuts full-year production forecast

(Reuters) - Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc lowered its full-year production forecast on Tuesday after third-quarter output came in below its expectations.

The miner’s shares fell 16 percent in early trading, making it the top loser on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index.

The company, previously known as African Barrick Gold, now expects full-year production to be around last year’s level of 718,851 ounces. It had earlier expected production of 750,000 ounces to 800,000 ounces for the current year.

Acacia said lower-grade ores mined at its Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi mines in Tanzania had led to the lower-than-expected output and that production at Bulyanhulu was “disappointing”.

“With the Acacia story all about bringing Buly (Bulyanhulu) to account, this is a significant set-back, and likely to bring our numbers down,” Numis analysts said in a note.

Third-quarter production was 164,000 ounces in the three months ended Sept. 30, down from 190,986 ounces a year earlier.

The miner also said full-year cash costs and all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold would be 5 percent higher than the top of its earlier forecast.

Investec analysts raised a red flag on the “rapid drop off in cash in just one quarter” and said the company will need to cut costs further.

Acacia said net cash fell by about $45 million to stand at about $100 million at the end of September.

Shares in the company were trading down 15.4 percent at 222.45 pence at 0831 GMT (0331 EDT) on the London Stock Exchange, near an 11-month low.